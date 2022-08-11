Skip to main content

The Mural Outside This Sleepy Suburban Massachusetts Home Has to Be Seen to Be Believed

Glad they don’t have an HOA

We all know that one of the main benefits of owning a home is that you can decorate it however you wish. While most of us tend to focus on remodeling the inside of our homes or taking our talents outside to work on the landscape of our yards, there are some people who dare to be different.

One of our favorite unique homes we’ve seen courtesy of TikTok was this beautiful North Carolina home that was transformed into a giant disco ball. And now, we have another one-of-a-kind home to add to our list of favorites, thanks to TikTok user @kiddochristmas. Recently, she uploaded a video showing off what may be one of the coolest homes in her little town of Easthampton, Massachusetts.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

How cool is this mural?! The home is painted a rich teal color that has pink and purple flower surrounding the star of the mural — a huge, purple and pink dragon. While the dragon and flowers are enough to make the entire house stand out, it’s what the dragon is holding that makes this mural even more interesting. If you look a little closer, you’ll notice that the dragon is holding cryptocurrency, more specifically Bitcoin. What a way to add a funny twist to the already cool and creative mural.

We love how this artist used their home to express their creativity! 

dried lavender
Article

Woman Repurposes Halloween Sign For Gorgeous Year-Round Display

1 hour ago
watering plants
Article

Interior Stylist Shares Plant Hack That Lets You Know When To Water Your Plants

2 hours ago
swing decor
Article

Dollar Store Swing Shelf Is Cute and Affordable Way to Display Plants

3 hours ago
home office
Article

Wife Surprises Husband With Epic Office Remodel

3 hours ago
planted green onions
Article

If Your Planted Green Onions Look Like This, They’re Talking to You

5 hours ago
shutterstock_1361098724
Article

Fish Dad Puts Together Unbelievably Cool In-Home Mini Pond

6 hours ago
Spray paint
Article

This Spray Painting Tip Will Save You Plenty of Time...And Effort

22 hours ago
Ross
Article

Woman Shares Simple Ross Hack To Save Money While Shopping

23 hours ago
Blood on wall
Article

Woman’s Walls Are Seemingly “Bleeding” and No One Can Figure Out Why

Aug 10, 2022
Peace floral design
Article

You Can Make Gorgeous DIY Peace Sign Wreath Out of Cardboard

Aug 10, 2022
Porch steps
Article

DIYer Paints Porch Steps to “Spice Them Up” and It’s Just the Right Amount of Flavor

Aug 10, 2022
Plant wall
Article

Woman Shares Gorgeous DIY Plant Wall Everyone Is Going to Want to Steal

Aug 10, 2022
wall ready for paint
Article

Woman Creates Glitter Wall Of Every Teenage Girl’s Dreams

Aug 10, 2022
desk organizer
Article

Creative Mom Uses Dollar Store Goodies For the Perfect Back-to-School Desk Organizer

Aug 10, 2022
plant cuttings
Article

Plant Farmer Gives Little Girl “Cuttings” So She Can Grow Her Own and Her Reaction Is Adorable

Aug 10, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.