The Mural Outside This Sleepy Suburban Massachusetts Home Has to Be Seen to Be Believed

We all know that one of the main benefits of owning a home is that you can decorate it however you wish. While most of us tend to focus on remodeling the inside of our homes or taking our talents outside to work on the landscape of our yards, there are some people who dare to be different.

One of our favorite unique homes we’ve seen courtesy of TikTok was this beautiful North Carolina home that was transformed into a giant disco ball. And now, we have another one-of-a-kind home to add to our list of favorites, thanks to TikTok user @kiddochristmas. Recently, she uploaded a video showing off what may be one of the coolest homes in her little town of Easthampton, Massachusetts.

How cool is this mural?! The home is painted a rich teal color that has pink and purple flower surrounding the star of the mural — a huge, purple and pink dragon. While the dragon and flowers are enough to make the entire house stand out, it’s what the dragon is holding that makes this mural even more interesting. If you look a little closer, you’ll notice that the dragon is holding cryptocurrency, more specifically Bitcoin. What a way to add a funny twist to the already cool and creative mural.

We love how this artist used their home to express their creativity!