Artist Creates ‘Wind Portraits’ and They Make For Some Truly Gorgeous Décor

Let us be honest here; not all of us are creative as much as we’d love to make masterpieces, whether painting, drawing, or writing; it just doesn’t come naturally to us. How many of us have sat down to try and mimic someone else’s creativity, only to be left with something that could easily wind up on a meme website.

But what if we told you there was a way to skip all that and let nature take the helm, meaning you can get gorgeous artwork without the stress of trying to recreate something perfectly?

So this art hack comes to us through Gareth over on TikTok. He starts off by letting us know that this DIY art piece is something that he has been wanting to do for a long time, and that is easy enough for just about anyone to do at home. He’s already got us sold!

But what exactly is the hack? Well, here is the best part… Instead of spending hours drawing something yourself, all you need is some string, some charcoal, paper, and the one thing you can’t really just go out and buy: wind. This part is where Mother Nature comes in to play.

The entire premise of this piece of art is to tie the charcoal sticks to some string and tie the other end to something higher, tree branches or a swing, so that the ends dangle down and lightly brush the paper, which should be laid out below. As the wind blows it gently drags the pencils across the paper, making them appear to ‘dance’ as one commenter pointed out, resulting in a delightful piece of artwork when all is said and done.

In the end the abstract piece is so simple, yet beautiful, and we really appreciate Gareth for not only showing us how it was done, but how it ended up looking as well. It is also giving us so many ideas for how to use this ‘hack’, and our biggest question is on how this would look with paints instead of charcoals!