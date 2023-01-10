This Window Cleaning Robot Might Be One of the Greatest Inventions Ever

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I, personally, really dislike cleaning. And it tends to be certain areas that I tend to hate more than others, such as the bathrooms and the dark spaces in my kitchen cabinets where random pockets of food from two years ago have decided to start an uprising. But one other place that I absolutely hate to clean is actually… my windows.

Luckily for me (and anyone else who is even somewhat like me), Arielle Brimhall has spotted the perfect Amazon find that will make the traditional way of cleaning windows a thing of the past!

What is this mystery, magical Amazon find? Well, it just so happens to be a window-cleaning robot, sort of like a Roomba, only for your windows instead of your floors!

For this little bot to work, all you have to do is plug it in, then spray your windows (or even shower) with the cleaner of your choice, then stick the bot to whatever surface you are cleaning. There’s some powerful suction going on under the cleaning apparatus that allows it to stick, and from there you just click a button on the remote and away it goes!

And don’t worry about window frames - like a Roomba, this tiny but mighty cleaner can detect them and won’t continue up and over. There’s also a safety rope attachment so you can feel comfortable using it on higher surfaces and windows, or just outside when you don’t want it ‘wandering’ off. I honestly will be running to add this for my own cleaning purposes, as I feel like it would cut down on so much cleaning time!

As one commenter points out, this could be especially useful for those who don’t really have the access to clean their windows anymore, such as the elderly or handicapped. They might want to continue having clean windows, but simply can’t do it anymore, which is exactly where this bot comes in handy the most!



