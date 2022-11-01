Woman Cuts Giant Hole In Her Door to Transform Into a Window

You would think that as important as our front doors are, we should pay more attention to what they look like. Very few people make their front door a focal point of their porch, or if they do they might add a door knocker or wreath and call it a day. Or there is that rare, outside-the-box thinker that will add some beautiful color, but that isn’t all that typical.

But what if we were to tell you that one woman took creativity, and a saw, into her own hands to really shape up the look of her door? Let’s talk about that!

April Justine has a pretty bland front door. Honestly, the thing is as typical as you can get - plain white with a little bit of paneling. Its the kind of door that comes standard with most homes, and there is absolutely nothing that differentiates it from any other door. But April wanted to change this.

But instead of painting it or getting some new hardware for the doorknob, she decided that she was going to full-on saw a large hole for a brand new window. We get to watch as she carefully measures the space for her new window, and tapes everything up, before suiting up for her own protection. (This is so often forgotten and we totally stand by a lady who not only knows how to use power tools but does it safely!)

She then cuts out the large chunk of the door before bringing out her brand-new door window and installing it. The clear, beveled glass is the perfect touch for the door and honestly, it wasn’t that hard an install and the entire look of the door is now completely changed!

Brb while we fire up the power tools and order a brand-new window for our front door!



