Woman Paints Window Trim On Her Outside Door and It’s Just the Pop Of Color It Needed

Owning a home has so many perks — you can paint the walls whatever color you like, you can put holes in the wall as a result of hanging pictures and art, and you can even paint a mural on the outside of your home if you chose to do so, unless you live in a neighborhood that has a Homeowners Association.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @sie_elizabeth. She wanted to paint her door with beautiful bright colors, but her neighborhood trailer park wouldn’t allow it; so instead she opted to paint the door’s window and it turned out so cute!

As seen in the video, she applied painter’s tape around the the edges of the arch-shaped window and began to paint the window trim with aqua green, bright green and yellow. The gradient color design is beautiful! Unsurprisingly, many viewers in the comment section loved how the quick and unique project turned out. Besides adding a cute touch to the front door, we especially love how this project is budget-friendly.

She mentioned she intends to paint the door white with glitter paint so it’ll sparkle in the sun and we can’t wait to see what it will look like when she’s completely finished.