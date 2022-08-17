Skip to main content

Woman Paints Window Trim On Her Outside Door and It’s Just the Pop Of Color It Needed

So cute!

Owning a home has so many perks — you can paint the walls whatever color you like, you can put holes in the wall as a result of hanging pictures and art, and you can even paint a mural on the outside of your home if you chose to do so, unless you live in a neighborhood that has a Homeowners Association.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @sie_elizabeth. She wanted to paint her door with beautiful bright colors, but her neighborhood trailer park wouldn’t allow it; so instead she opted to paint the door’s window and it turned out so cute!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, she applied painter’s tape around the the edges of the arch-shaped window and began to paint the window trim with aqua green, bright green and yellow. The gradient color design is beautiful! Unsurprisingly, many viewers in the comment section loved how the quick and unique project turned out. Besides adding a cute touch to the front door, we especially love how this project is budget-friendly.

She mentioned she intends to paint the door white with glitter paint so it’ll sparkle in the sun and we can’t wait to see what it will look like when she’s completely finished. 

fan blades
Article

Artist Crochet’s Ceiling Fan Blade “Socks” And It Totally Transformed the Room

3 hours ago
oranges
Article

The Internet Is Losing It Over The Tiniest Orange Ever Grown

4 hours ago
faux stone planters
Article

Florida Woman Shows Us How She Uses Target Dinner Plates For This Genius Plant Hack

18 hours ago
pumpkin decor
Article

People Are Roasting Craft Stores For Their Overpriced Pumpkins

19 hours ago
books
Article

Georgia Mom Uses $7 Ikea Spice Rack To Hold Kids Books and It's So Cute

19 hours ago
blanket on sofa
Article

Woman’s Hack Turns Your Blanket Into a Pillow For Premium Storage

20 hours ago
Mounted television
Article

Watch How You Can Seamlessly Hide TV Cords With This Simple Trick

22 hours ago
Area rug
Article

Woman Shares Her Trick For Getting Rugs to Stay In Place

23 hours ago
Curtains
Article

With Just a Flick of the Wrist, Woman Hides Curtain Rod Holders

Aug 16, 2022
DHP Rose Linen Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage
Article

Woman Makes Big Comfy Chair Out of Twin Bed Ex Left Her

Aug 15, 2022
Room with ceiling fan
Article

Wife Shares What It Looks Like When Husband “Randomly” Invites Family Over

Aug 15, 2022
DIY Froot Loops Mirror
Article

Woman’s DIY Froot Loop Mirror Looks Good Enough to Eat

Aug 15, 2022
DIY frame art
Article

Woman Transforms Old Frame Into a Gorgeous Piece of Decor With Paint Pens

Aug 15, 2022
Farmhouse furniture
Article

This 17-Year-Old's Farmhouse Set Furniture Flip Is Too Good

Aug 15, 2022
Outside patio
Article

This Huge Backyard Porch Is So Pinterest-Worthy

Aug 15, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.