Painting Your Window Grills Black Will Totally Change the Room

It looks like a whole new space.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Painting your window grills black is a great way to cover up chipping, white paint. The black color will add a little bit of modern style to the room and help it look more polished. It's super easy and can be done in less than an hour with just a simple brush!

The contrast will make it look like your windows are larger than they are. That’s because black window grills can create a deep, dark backdrop that makes your windows look like they take up more space.

If you want to add modern touches to your home, black window grills are a great choice. They will give the room a luxurious feel and create a stylish contrast with light linen curtains.

The first step is to choose an appropriate shade of linen curtain, so consider whether you want them light or dark. Light linens will make the windows look bigger and provide more privacy than darker shades.

This dramatic yet simple transformation caught the attention of a few notable folks.

"Love to love this space." @Behr Paint

And sentiments in the comments were unanimous, "Looks sooo good." @govictoria

Painting your window grills is a great way to transform the look and feel of your home. It's simple, doesn't require extra equipment or materials, and won't cost you much money. Whether you want to keep things neutral or go bold with color, there are many options for painting your window grills. Here are some examples:

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.