Instead of Replacing Your Entire Front Door, Put A Window In It!

When it comes to home remodeling it can be quite costly, many folks have taken DIY into consideration to save money and truly create the home of their dreams.

One expensive element in home remodel cost is front doors, now if you have ever had to shop for a new front door you understand how much they cost, even used ones can be as much as a few hundred dollars.

Since the front door is the mouth of a home and the entryway that guests and yourself will see anytime they walk up to your home, you want it to be inviting. One of the more popular front door designs is doors that hold a large window in them, and aside of being beautiful they are also functional adding light into your entryway especially if you don’t have windows near your front door.

Home DIYer @april_justine_ wanted a door with a window but did not want to pay the high costs for one, so she DIYed it and installed a window in her pre-existing front door.

She first marked out a square with masking tape on her door that matched the size of the window she is going to install. After putting on protective gear she uses a fine tool to cut out the panel of the door where the window will go. She inserts her window, gets some help from her kids, and screws the glass window into place. The fresh new window adds style and brightens up her entry way!

