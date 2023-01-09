Woman Concocts Easiest Hack for Getting Paint Off Glass so She Didn't Have to Waste Time Taping

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We’ve all had similar experiences and struggles when it comes to trying to update the paint and decor around your home. You have all your paint ready and are gung-ho, ready to go, but wait… You have to worry about so many things, including making sure that the paint only goes exactly where you want it to go, rather than on the floor, glass panes, etc.

Usually, that means busting out the painter’s tape, but crafty creator Lindsay of TheBohoBasement has a bit of a different method that will save you a ton of time (and tape!)

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, the biggest part about this hack is needing to skip the whole taping process. That is one thing that always takes up SO much time for me, so not needing to do it just allows me to stress a bit less than usual. As for the actual hack itself, you basically need two things (aside from your own painting skills, of course!) and those two things are a razor blade, or other sharp, flat blade of some sort, and some Windex.

Here is the best part about doing this - you can be as messy as you want to be. Why? Because the combination of spraying the painted glass with Windex plus scraping with the razor means a perfectly clean window every single time. So even if you get smears and splatters everywhere, all you have to do is spray and scrape!



The comment section is going absolutely gaga over this hack as well, with some wondering if there is anything that Windex CAN’T do, while others are chiming in about how much they actually really like being able to scrape their windows clean in this manner. And I agree! It is really satisfying, and you get all those little bits that even your painter’s tape tends to miss!



So try this next time you go to paint around your windows, and save yourself a ton of time!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.