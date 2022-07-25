Family Reimagines Antique Door Into Bathroom Mirror That Actually Turns On Faucet

As homeowners, there are endless options with what you’re able to do with your living space. Of course, you can paint an accent wall with a beautiful bright color, but if you want to do something even more remarkable with your home such as maybe using a music instrument as a functional bathroom sink, then you have the power to do so simply because it’s your space to do just that.

Clearly, we’ve come across so many creative home upgrades thanks to social media, and our latest find courtesy of TikTok content creator, @johnhowell741, is nothing short of being one of our favorite and unique home DIYs considering they transformed an antique door into a bathroom mirror that turns on the bathroom faucet.

Isn’t this amazing and stunning?! As seen in the quick video, he shows us how simply turning the door knob on an old antique door activates the bathroom faucet, which has the water come out of the letter slot and it’s one of the coolest things we’ve seen!

As expected, folks in the comments were just as stunned with this unique bathroom feature as we were when we saw this for the first time. “I gasped when the water came out,” @chelsyoung21 wrote. “Well that's not really my style, but holy hell is it neat. Almost so neat I would just make it my style. Very cool,” @dadismad commented. “That’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen.,” @angelamiller195 shared.

We have to agree with the comment section. This unexpected bathroom mirror is unbelievably amazing!