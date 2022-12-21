This Window Tint Is Perfect If You Want to Ditch Blinds but Keep Your Privacy

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have you got some nosy neighbors? Or are you maybe just the kind of person who really likes their privacy and the idea of someone being able to peek into your windows or through your back patio sliding door just really creeps you out? Sure you could do something like add blinds and curtains and keep them closed all the times, but then you completely block your own view, and where is the fun in that?



Let us introduce you to the perfect compromise, straight from TikTok creator Eric Rivera!

Essentially, we want the best of both worlds when it comes to our homes and privacy, and that means being able to still see outside while also making sure that other people can’t look in.

The solution just to happens to be window tint - yes, very similar to the kind that you would put on a car windows, but luckily cops can’t pull your house over for having ‘illegal tint’! Eric shows off how adding some 5% window tint to the insides of your windows helps create a mirror like effect from the outside, meaning any looky-loos will only see their own reflections, while you will still be able to have a near-perfect view into the outside world, with just a bit of shading!

What we love even more about this solution is that it is totally renter friendly! The window tint goes up with just a bit of water. All you have to do is cut it to size (which, in my opinion, might be the hardest part because I HATE measuring things), get the edges wet, then start sliding it into place. You can use a credit card or other hard-edged plastic to help smooth out any bubbles, and voila! A perfectly tinted window that offers both perfect privacy and a great view!



