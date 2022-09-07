Skip to main content

Couple Turns Basement Window Wells Into Terrariums and They Look Amazing

What a cool use of space.

We all have a space in our home that we’re not exactly sure what to do with it so we either ignore it and forget about it or we simply turn it into a temporary storage space until we figure out a purpose for it. And when we finally do find a purpose for that unique space, it’s usually something so creative and amazing.

Today’s case in point: TikTok user @cmcc2973. The couple used their window well and transformed it into a terrarium and it’s so cool!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the quick video, the couple gathered a variety of necessary tools to create a beautiful terrarium — soil, bright and lush succulents and a few sticks and rocks. The terrarium looks so cute and unsurprisingly their followers and viewers loved this unique terrarium as much as we do and shared their thoughts. “I love this! It might be cool to add lighting for when it’s dark out,” @shetriedthat wrote. “its so pretty! a mini mural or some stenciling on the concrete walls would look so good with it too!” @savyran commented. “Maybe put a screen on top too! Save time with leaves…I wanna do this now! Inspiration,” @ogdenesme shared.

We love how they transformed this unique space into something so beautiful that serves a purpose! 

