Woman Makes Effective and Adorable Planters by Cutting Wine Bottles in Half

When you think of planters for your garden, what do you typically think of? For most of us, it is probably the typical green or brown plastic planter that seems ubiquitous - sold everywhere and pretty reliable, for the most part. But also, not really all that attractive. And my real question is, why? Why do we stick with old and ugly when we can go with something a lot prettier, even on a budget?

All you have to do is take a page out of Ryan from PinkHartPlant and you can quickly, and easily, be making planters out of old wine bottles in no time!

Essentially for this hack you are going to want plenty of empty, and clean, wine bottles as well as a glass cutter of some sort. Make sure that your wine bottles are, of course, clean and strip any wax or paper off of them so they don’t get tangled up in the glass cutter.

Put your wine bottle in place and cut it down the middle as neatly as you can get it. Don’t worry about breaking a couple, because as Ryan puts it, it took her several tries to get it right the first time! You can also smooth out the edges, just to ensure that you don’t cut yourself while putting in your soil and plants.

And, luckily, that is all you have to do! The beauty about these unique planters is that all you will want to do after the cutting and smoothing is to take the top of the bottle, the one with the neck, and flip it upside down to rest in the bottom half. This gives you a place to drain out water as well as a rather unique look to the overall aesthetic.

From there just use it the same way you would any planter - put in your soil, plant, and add some water before putting it in some sunlight to grow and flourish! Thank you, Ryan, for showing this off for all of us!



