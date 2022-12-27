Woman Makes Amazing Use of Under Stair Area and Build Entire Wine Cellar

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Perhaps, the only thing better than going out to enjoy a glass of wine at a local restaurant, is ordering in food from your favorite restaurant and basking in a glass of wine that you picked from your personal wine cellar.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @signed.blake. Rather than continue to use her under stair area for additional storage space, she opted to transform the space into a wine cellar and it looks so amazing!

As you can see in the quick video, the attorney and content creator started on the project before getting some additional assistance from a team of contractors. We love how she kept the wood flooring and installed the glass door and siding with the black trimming — it looks so modern, quaint and large enough to hold quite a few bottles of wine and is perfect for any wine lover.

We’re impressed with this stunning wine cellar and love how it upgraded her home, especially the immediate space located around the staircase — we imagine her followers are just as impressed with this project as well!

