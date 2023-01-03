This Wine Opener Hack Has to Be One of the Most Genius Hacks Yet

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the best ways to celebrate a new move — whether you are buying or renting — is with some good food from your favorite take-out restaurant (because, honestly, not too many of us want to break out the pots and pans to cook after spending majority of the day moving boxes) and a nice bottle of wine to celebrate. The only downside to celebrating with wine is when you haven’t unpacked all of your boxes and can’t access your wine opener.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @priimadawna. After moving into her new space, her and her friends gathered together to celebrate the new move, and upon realizing they didn’t have a wine opener, she found another way to open the bottle of wine and we have to say, we’re impressed with this clever hack!

How amazing is this hack?! To open the bottle of gifted wine without a wine opener, she simply placed the bottle between the two plates of a heated flat iron while gently turning the bottle. Shortly after doing this, she removed the flat iron and the cork slowly popped out on its’ own!

This hack is nothing short of amazing and much like the folks in her comment section, we’re impressed!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.