Woman Makes Beautiful Winter Themed Vase Using Birch Logs

It's officially Christmas season, and during this time of year it seems that there are two types of people. The ones that go over the top with decorations, I’m talking the cheesier the better. Large blown snowman yard art, Christmas lights covering every square inch of their home, daily trip to Dolla Tree and Hobby Lobby to get stuff to DIY their own over the top decorations. The second kind of person is one that's more relaxed, minimal and sophisticated. An occasional delicate white snowflake centerpiece, maybe a traditional green wreath with a plaid bow hung on the front door, or nothing at all.

If you aren't into the cheesy Christmas decor you have to check out this sophisticated winter vase that @apieceofmyglamhome created.

This is such a simple yet stunning decoration that can stay up well past Christmas, and did we mention it's nearly free to make? The woman starts with a basic tall clear vase and lines the inside with paper towel roll inserts. She uses birch logs that are all relatively the same dimensions with their heights reaching about the top of the vase. She inserts her floral arrangement in the middle and sets it up for display. Pro tip, you could use dried florals or flake ones to avoid having to tend to it all season long!

