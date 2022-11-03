Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long

Love your garden but hate knowing that you have to give it up when the weather gets a bit too cold for your favorite fruits and veggies to grow outside? I know I do! And unless you’re lucky enough to live somewhere that is warm year-round, then you’ve probably had the same struggles.

Well, worry no more! One TikTok creator has a brilliant and fairly easy method for growing all year round - at least, as long as you don’t live somewhere like Alaska!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

James Prigioni is our garden-saver for this video, and he knows a thing or two about keeping his garden going even throughout the winter months. His solution is to create a hinged hoop house - essentially a smaller hot house that fits snuggle over your individual garden beds and can be more easily maneuvered around and maintained.

To build your own hinged hoop house you will need wood to frame out your garden beds, pvc pipes, caps, and purlins, as well as plastic and some screws to hold everything together. James shows us step by step exactly how he made his own hinged hoop house, which you can easily follow along with at home.

Now, how and why does this work? Essentially the same way that a larger hot house does! The soil itself holds a tremendous amount of heat that, during the winter, usually escapes into the colder air. The plastic you are putting over your garden bed using this method, however, both traps that soil heat, as well as gathers and helps amplify any heat from the sun (kind of like a hand-held magnifying glass).

That means this trick is especially useful for keeping your garden growing, and may even save you a bit of money because you’ll be able to more easily protect your veggies and keep harvesting for far longer than if they were in the open air! Here’s to many more months of harvests!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.