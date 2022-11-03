Skip to main content

Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long

Considering how expensive groceries are getting, this is worth the investment.

Love your garden but hate knowing that you have to give it up when the weather gets a bit too cold for your favorite fruits and veggies to grow outside? I know I do! And unless you’re lucky enough to live somewhere that is warm year-round, then you’ve probably had the same struggles.

Well, worry no more! One TikTok creator has a brilliant and fairly easy method for growing all year round - at least, as long as you don’t live somewhere like Alaska!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

James Prigioni is our garden-saver for this video, and he knows a thing or two about keeping his garden going even throughout the winter months. His solution is to create a hinged hoop house - essentially a smaller hot house that fits snuggle over your individual garden beds and can be more easily maneuvered around and maintained.

To build your own hinged hoop house you will need wood to frame out your garden beds, pvc pipes, caps, and purlins, as well as plastic and some screws to hold everything together. James shows us step by step exactly how he made his own hinged hoop house, which you can easily follow along with at home.

Now, how and why does this work? Essentially the same way that a larger hot house does! The soil itself holds a tremendous amount of heat that, during the winter, usually escapes into the colder air. The plastic you are putting over your garden bed using this method, however, both traps that soil heat, as well as gathers and helps amplify any heat from the sun (kind of like a hand-held magnifying glass).

That means this trick is especially useful for keeping your garden growing, and may even save you a bit of money because you’ll be able to more easily protect your veggies and keep harvesting for far longer than if they were in the open air! Here’s to many more months of harvests!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

cleaning bathroom
Article

This Kid's Sunday Deep Clean Is More Impressive Than Most Adults

kitchen sink
Article

Man Hacks Cheap Touch Faucet to Work With His Smart Home Devices

Glass jar plants
Article

Man Makes Tiny Self Sustaining Ecosystem That Should Last, Well, Forever

lemon tree
Article

Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

green tomatoes on vine
Article

Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

lamp shade
Article

Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

laundry room
Article

Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

gingerbread
Article

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

cutting wrapping paper
Article

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

painting tiles
Article

Watch This Woman Use Miracle Paint to Transform Bathroom Tiles on a Budget

mom kitchen renovations
Article

Mom Shares What It’s Like Doing DIY Renovations With Kids

playing with shaving cream
Article

Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

Xmas Tree
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

fireplace
Article

Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

Target aisles
Article

Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.