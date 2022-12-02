Here's Your Friendly Reminder to Prep You Water Hose For Winter

Now that the cooler weather has taken over majority of the country, some people are taking proactive measures to ensure they are winter ready. Aside from stocking up on wood for the fireplace, non-perishable food items in the event of a bad storm, and other necessary items to stay warm inside your home, it’s just as important to think about protecting the outside of your home as well. And one place you should definitely give some attention to during the winter season is your water hose.

Thanks to TikTok user @grovehousereno, we have a quick and easy method to protect your hose water during cold and harsh weather that can potentially save you so much money!

To do this hose check, you simply need to remove your water hose and drain it, shut off the valve, cap it if needed and install a little hat to keep it cozy in the brutal temps. That’s it — so simple and a chore that can be knocked off your house maintenance to-do list in a matter of minutes!

