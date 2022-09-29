Skip to main content

Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

Remember friends: Winter is coming.

In some states, snow started falling in fall, and in others, another heatwave arrived. Depending on where you live, trapping heat in colder months is essential, so you aren't wasting any energy. And saving every penny with some energy-saving hacks is crucial but there are even easier ways. Just keep scrolling.

Now is probably a good time to get your notepad out and listen to TikTok creator Brittany Vasseur (@brittany.vasseur), as she shows in her video how you can save money and stay warm this winter. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks like bubble wrap can be used for projects other than being popped or wrapped around fragile items. You basically attach it to your window with some water, and it prevents the heat to escape, so your room can stay hot and toasty. Genius! As bubble wrap is fairly cheap and you can buy it and bulk. Another option is using stick-on stained glass paneling that you can peel off and stick to your window. The great part about this option is it has an almost iridescent-like effect and just looks prettier than bubble wrap, but according to Brittnay, it is not as effective as bubble wrap. The next step is to seal your windows with silicone tape, as most windows - especially in old apartments or houses - always have a draft come through, even when they are fully shut. And last but not least, get a draft stopper for your doors. Since it's usually a bigger gap under the doors, cold air will come in faster and replace hot air. 

With those tricks, winter will be a breeze!

painting mural
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

hot glue gun
Article

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

brick fireplace
Article

Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

Wood Table
Article

Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

Lemon tree
Article

Lemons Can Remove Highlighter

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

Woman Uses Paper Towel Roll To Create Beautiful Fall Decor

painting tiles
Article

Woman’s Hack for Peel and Stick Floor Tiles Is Essential

cleaning, hand
Article

This DIY Spray Will Keep Creepy Crawly Spiders Away

welcome mat
Article

This Welcome Mat Is a Little Less 'Inspirational' But A Whole Lot Of Funny

cool pumpkin
Article

Did You Know That You Can Carve Fake Pumpkins?

peacock chair
Article

Denver Woman Scores the Ultimate Boho Furniture Thanks to Some Dumpster Diving

mickey mouse
Article

Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

clipboard art
Article

Forget Picture Frames…Make a Clipboard Gallery Wall Instead

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.