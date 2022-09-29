Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

In some states, snow started falling in fall, and in others, another heatwave arrived. Depending on where you live, trapping heat in colder months is essential, so you aren't wasting any energy. And saving every penny with some energy-saving hacks is crucial but there are even easier ways. Just keep scrolling.

Now is probably a good time to get your notepad out and listen to TikTok creator Brittany Vasseur (@brittany.vasseur), as she shows in her video how you can save money and stay warm this winter.

It looks like bubble wrap can be used for projects other than being popped or wrapped around fragile items. You basically attach it to your window with some water, and it prevents the heat to escape, so your room can stay hot and toasty. Genius! As bubble wrap is fairly cheap and you can buy it and bulk. Another option is using stick-on stained glass paneling that you can peel off and stick to your window. The great part about this option is it has an almost iridescent-like effect and just looks prettier than bubble wrap, but according to Brittnay, it is not as effective as bubble wrap. The next step is to seal your windows with silicone tape, as most windows - especially in old apartments or houses - always have a draft come through, even when they are fully shut. And last but not least, get a draft stopper for your doors. Since it's usually a bigger gap under the doors, cold air will come in faster and replace hot air.

With those tricks, winter will be a breeze!