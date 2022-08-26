DIYer Shows Us How To Create The Perfect Faux Floating Shelves

There has been many a person who has come across something in their apartment or home that they wanted to fix, but haven’t been able to due to not being able to make structural or major changes. This is pretty typical in a lot of rented spaces; after all, the owners typically don’t want a layperson trying to make something above their skill level.

Luckily we’ve got tons of super crafty people out there who have come up with awesome workarounds and made renter-friendly DIYs to upscale your own home or apartment! Take these faux floating shelves as just one example.

You may have seen Liz from WithintheGrove here on our site before, and that is because she is just an awesome person to watch (and follow!) Her tips are typically a bit more ‘down to earth’, making them the perfect DIYs to follow for those of us who want to switch things up but maybe need to stick to the entry-level stuff.

Today she is showing off the faux floating shelves she has created using a base made up of the typical wire-bottom shelves that we see in many apartments today. The shelves themselves are tucked away in a closet, so ordinarily, it wouldn’t be that much of a problem, but still… unless you actually like the aesthetic of wire shelves, then you might want to take a look at her second video on how to make these wooden shelves as a replacement.

And again, lucky for us, it is pretty simple. The first step starts with measuring the wire frame’s length, then depth. These measurements are pretty important because you will be cutting out some wood for this hack to work! Then you’ll follow the simple directions to putting everything together, and Liz thankfully gives us a couple ways we can do this. In the end you will have some great floating shelves that cost far less (and are a lot easier to ‘insteall), than real ones. You’ll also be saving yourself from causing trouble with your landlord!