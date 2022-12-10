Someone Made Wire Flowers and They Are So Freaking Cool

There is something wonderful about flowers. They are, generally, easy to take care of and you can have such a wide variety in and outside of your house so you will never get bored with the colors, sizes, and shapes you can find. But sometimes real flowers just don’t fit into your space or your budget, or you don’t want to worry about keeping real ones alive.

So what do you do? Well, you could create these beautiful wire frame flowers, all thanks to New York’s own Maddie who shares her love of minimalist artwork!

To start, Maddie makes these for her shop, selling them online, and we can absolutely see why someone would buy them. These gorgeous minimalist flowers are the perfect addition to any space and, even better, they’ll never die on you!



In this video, the creator is showing off exactly how you can arrange the flowers, but I just so happened to look up how you make them, though how artistic and close to Maddie’s they’ll look is up to you.

You will want to start off with stiff black wire, needle nose pliers, and wire cutters. And, if you are anything like me, you’ll also want to grab some photo references of one-line or minimalist flowers that you can follow the pattern of. For a basic, non-3d flower, simply follow the same lines as what you see on the printed-out pattern, but for a 3d look, you will want to play around with it a little bit. Bend your length of wire into loops, twist it at joint parts to hold everything together, and go slow so you can see what your flower is looking like.

And remember, it doesn’t have to look perfect, especially on your first few tries! The effort is well worth it, however, especially when you are able to come up with something uniquely your own!



