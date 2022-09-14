Here’s How to DIY a Wireless Hanging Light

We have already covered how you can hide your lamp wire if you have a bead board wall panel, but what if you don’t have said wall panels, or don’t really want to paint your wire?

Why not try something like this wireless light hack that you can do with only a few household items that you might already have lying around?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Jessel of the Martinez Casita over on TikTok was faced with issue of wanting to add some lighting to her bedroom, but also not wanting to have cords or wires tangling everywhere. She also wanted something that still looked good, and even high-end, while not spending a ton of money.

She starts off by cutting up some primed pine wood to make the bracket that will go on the wall, held together into a frame with wood glue and screws. These brackets are then attached to the wall, providing the perfect place for the lights to hang down from once everything is put together.

The next step involves a pair of pendant-shaped lamp shades that Jessel says she found at Lowe’s for fairly cheap, and you could probably find something similar in your local store or even online. On the inside, Jessel adds a Command strip where the lightbulb would typically go, but instead, she adds a remote-controlled puck light. This light is then inserted within, and the whole thing is repeated so both lamps are set up the same way.

And to wrap it up Jessel only has to add some twine, threading it through some of the inner poles and creating a loop that will hang on the wall bracket. Simply hang up your now finished wireless lamps and there you have it - gorgeous lighting with no wires to clutter up your now more beautiful view!