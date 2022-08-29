DIY Maven Shows Us Genius Trick For Hiding Your Wireless Router

So wireless routers have got to be one of the best inventions in recent memory. We no longer have to stay connected by a cord to a wall or outlet; now, we can take our laptops or other devices anywhere. Unless you are somehow a fan of old dial-up noises from back in the day, this is probably a win-win for you!

The worst part about these routers is that they can be a bit hard to hide. Often you can find some clever way of hiding the cord itself, but the router? That can be more challenging. But luckily, we’ve got one creator out there who has come up with the perfect means for ‘styling’ away that ugly router!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The creators over at Havenly often have cute tips and tricks for interior design, but today they are focusing on the big issue that many of us have - hiding our wireless routers. And yes, this might seem like a very ‘modern’ issue, but it is still one that we want to get to the bottom of!



And lucky for us, their solution is a fairly simple one! The trick here is to either buy, or make, a three-sided pedestal that can fit into a corner of your room. We recommend building your own, just like this designer did, because that way, you can build interior shelves and make sure that it matches the aesthetics and angles of your router's room.

It really is that easy - just tuck your router away into the interior shelf and forget about it (at least until the power goes out or you have to reset it!) The best part is you can still use the pedestal itself to display whatever you want on the top, and it all blends seamlessly into your room.

Some in the comment section point out that you will need to use thinner wood to ensure that your signal remains strong (though this shouldn’t be an issue in smaller houses)! So our recommendation for this is to play around with building your pedestal a bit and see what works for you.