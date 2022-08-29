Skip to main content

DIY Maven Shows Us Genius Trick For Hiding Your Wireless Router

And it even looks good!

So wireless routers have got to be one of the best inventions in recent memory. We no longer have to stay connected by a cord to a wall or outlet; now, we can take our laptops or other devices anywhere. Unless you are somehow a fan of old dial-up noises from back in the day, this is probably a win-win for you!

The worst part about these routers is that they can be a bit hard to hide. Often you can find some clever way of hiding the cord itself, but the router? That can be more challenging. But luckily, we’ve got one creator out there who has come up with the perfect means for ‘styling’ away that ugly router!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The creators over at Havenly often have cute tips and tricks for interior design, but today they are focusing on the big issue that many of us have - hiding our wireless routers. And yes, this might seem like a very ‘modern’ issue, but it is still one that we want to get to the bottom of!

And lucky for us, their solution is a fairly simple one! The trick here is to either buy, or make, a three-sided pedestal that can fit into a corner of your room. We recommend building your own, just like this designer did, because that way, you can build interior shelves and make sure that it matches the aesthetics and angles of your router's room.

It really is that easy - just tuck your router away into the interior shelf and forget about it (at least until the power goes out or you have to reset it!) The best part is you can still use the pedestal itself to display whatever you want on the top, and it all blends seamlessly into your room.

Some in the comment section point out that you will need to use thinner wood to ensure that your signal remains strong (though this shouldn’t be an issue in smaller houses)! So our recommendation for this is to play around with building your pedestal a bit and see what works for you.

floating candles
Article

Here’s Your Annual Reminder That Floating Candles Aren’t Just For Halloween

bolo ties
Article

Bride’s “Odd” Bolo Tie Request Turns Out To Be a Gorgeous Look

Man bathing
Article

This Woman's DIY Body Wash Recipe Has TikTok Shook

spooky chandelier
Article

This Halloween Chandelier Is Too Good (And Easy) To Not DIY

fall wreath
Article

This Couple's DIY Fall Gnome Wreath Is The Cutest Wreath Ever!

mirror wall
Article

Couple Creates Mirror Wall For Under $60 It's Perfect For Renters

treehouse
Article

This Small Town Girl's Treehouse Has Our Inner Child Screaming

shutterstock_2082996718
Article

Man Shares How a Bowl of Water Can Vacuum-Seal Any Ziploc Bag and TBH We Can’t Believe Our Eyes

painting
Article

WI Artist Paints In the “Dark” And the Final Result Is Stunning

purple paints
Article

ATL Parents Surprise Daughter With the “Big Girl” Purple Room and the Result Is Stunning

Halloween garland
Article

This DIY Halloween Garland Is So Easy to Make and So Very Cute

painting with colors
Article

Dad Can Identify Anything’s Official Pantone Color Just By Looking At It and His Daughter Made a Video to Prove It

wood carving
Article

Here’s a Brief But Insightful Tutorial on How to Carve Wood

oranges
Article

Michigan Househusband Shares How To Easily Get the Perfect Orange Peel Every Single Time

iPhone
Article

This iPhone Plant Hack Is Just What You Need If You're New to Caring For Plants

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.