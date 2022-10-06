This “Witches’ Corner” Would Look Adorable Year Round

One of the best things about the holiday season besides getting together with loved ones, are the decorations. Being able to be as creative as you’d like with the decor is so much fun and is even better when you’re potentially able to use the same décor year-round — which is exactly what TikTok user @dustyroseblog is able to do with this cute witches’ corner she created for Halloween!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the home décor lover created this cute and simple witches’ corner by using this handy hanging hack to hang a small wooden plank or key holder onto her entry way wall. Next, she simply added a witches hat, a black cape, black boots and a witch’s broom onto the key holder. To complete the withes’ corner, she added a small table and placed a pumpkin and candles onto it and also placed a candle and decorative water jug on the floor.

We love how creative she was with this simple DIY project and so does her followers and viewers in the comment section!

This is a perfect set up to switch out the Halloween décor for Christmas decorations when the time comes.