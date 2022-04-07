Skip to main content

Etsy Shop Owners Share Hilarious Reality Of What It's Like to Be Married to a Practicing Witch

"Babe your energy is off. You want me to smudge you? I'm gonna smudge you."

Witch isn't a title women rebuke in 2022. In fact, it is a celebrated label, one they use with intention and stick to throughout their lives. Whether you are a die-hard practitioner or more of just an aesthetic witch, it's fair to say that despite it's growing popularity it isn't exactly a mainstream way of life. Often times witches will partner with non-craft practitioners, and when they do, hilarity ensures.

At least it does for this Etsy shop owning couple Shelby and Mat Masi. The pair began MasiMakes as a witchy home décor and personal care business that helps people achieve that earthy, beautiful aesthetic in their home And you can take comfort that a practicing witch handles each item with care. All of that authenticity aside, the couple does see the humor in their alternative lifestyle and decided to make a lighthearted reel about it.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Being married to a witchy woman honestly seems like fun. Throughout the video, Mat "reenacts" how his wife interacts with him on the regular, and honestly, it is hysterical.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

  We love how he playfully teases her by imitating things she often asks for or says to him. Some of our favorite gems like "Babe, I need more ring" and her consistent need to blame everything negative on Mercury Retrograde. 

It seems like these two know how to work and play well together. And P.S. If your into that kind of thing, they have a ton of adorable products that would be a great addition to your home. 

Related Articles

tea light candles
Article

This Simple Hack Removes Any Wax Stain Using Stuff You Have At Home

3 hours ago
wooden boxes stacked on top of each other
Article

Woman Reclaims Bathroom Counter Space With Easy DIY Dollar Store Organization Rack

3 hours ago
target storefront
Article

Dad Discovers Genius Cart Hack for Shopping With Infants At Target

6 hours ago
woman dancing in front of pictures
Article

Guys Slides Into Designer's DMs and She Ends Up Transforming His Bachelor Pad In 72 Hours

7 hours ago
imago0130223459h
Article

Cabin With 'Live, Laugh, Love' Signs Everywhere Is in Need of a Serious 'Karen' Exorcism

8 hours ago
There's A Harry Potter Themed Airbnb Has a Secret Entrance
Article

There's A Harry Potter Themed Airbnb That Has a Secret 'Magical' Entrance

9 hours ago
teddy bear sitting creepily in the corner
Article

Mom Thinks Ghost Was Trying to Wake Kids After Reviewing Disturbing Footage

12 hours ago
boyfriend organizes desk
Article

Boyfriend Expertly Organizes GF's Desk Because It 'Gets Messy' When She's Sad

Apr 6, 2022
corner stone
Article

Couple Who Moved Into An Old Church Discovers Hidden Time Capsule

Apr 6, 2022
bookshelf
Article

Mom Makes Bedroom for Book Loving Teen Even Princess Belle Would Envy

Apr 6, 2022
starbucks coffee front
Trending Stories

'Secret' Starbucks Menu Item Pays Homage To Beloved Flower & Everyone Is Obsessed

Apr 6, 2022
strawberry dangling off of the vine
Trending Stories

Woman Grows Breathtaking Vertical Strawberry Garden With Basic Dollar Tree Hack

Apr 6, 2022
father and son lay in bed
Trending Stories

Security Camera Catches Toddler Waving To 'No One' As Dad Tucks Him In

Apr 5, 2022
grandparent town
Trending Stories

Grandparents Build An Entire Tiny Town In Their Basement For Their First Grandbaby

Apr 5, 2022
paint in a pan
Trending Stories

Woman Transforms $10 Goodwill Find Into Stunning Dupe Of a $2,500 Anthropologie Piece

Apr 5, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.