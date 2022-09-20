Skip to main content

Essex Witch Shares Best Tip for Getting Candles to Fit Perfectly In Candle Sticks

Muggles and witches alike can appreciate this tip.

Candles are always a great idea for setting a mood and easily enhances a room’s aesthetic. There are so many pros to using candles in your space that it almost seems as though there’s barely any negative connotations associated with them, with the exception of obvious safety reasons and the fact that some candles don’t always perfectly fit into candlesticks, unless you adapt this handy tip from TikTok content creator and witch @salvaje_wild_witch.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, she explains the quick tip simply involves dipping the end of the candle into a cup of boiling hot water for a few seconds until the end softens before placing it into the candle stick. Doing this will ensure the candle easily fits perfectly into the candle stick.

Her followers and viewers loved this tip and shared their thoughts. “If you do this make sure it’s a cup that you’re not going to drink out of anymore!! candle wax is toxic,” @sapphicpunk666 shared. “Here’s me just sticking blue tac at the bottom of mine,” @chargingyellow wrote. “Why have I never thought of this?” @oathboundsecrets commented. “I've been melting the end of mine with a lighter and it never works well. This is brilliant.” @autumn.luciano wrote.

We love this brilliant tip!

