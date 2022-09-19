Watch This Average Kitchen Get a Witchy Makeover

What do people love more than spooky Halloween decorations? Setting the vibe for the season by turning their homes into a permanent spooky-inspired theme, such as a witch house.

TikToker @101houseattheend did just that and then some, and gave her kitchen a spooky makeover, as demonstrated in her video.

I think the witch from the movie Gretel & Hansel would approve of this makeover, as the interior reminds me a little bit of her witch house, don't you agree? Although this TikToker went all the way to add a lot of charm to this makeover, you can also take an easier route. Keep in mind that if you rent your home, dark-color paints, such as black might be difficult to use, as these are rarely approved by landlords. However, you can still create this look by using contact paper. Yes, even on cabinets and countertops. The greatest aspect of contact paper is that it's affordable, versatile, and easy to use, as well as easy to remove. What adds character to this kitchen is the vintage-looking cupboard, which reminds me of my grandmother and her china sets. You can most certainly find cupboards at thrift shops, IKEA, or Target, and you can change the color to make it more fitting, for a witch-inspired kitchen. Next are these fun tiles and exposed brick-looking backsplash. Don't they look like the real thing? However, this option is less of a hassle and definitely more budget-friendly than investing in new flooring and an exposed brick wall.

We think that this transition from a plain- to a rustic and witchy-looking kitchen was executed well.