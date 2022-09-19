Skip to main content

Watch This Average Kitchen Get a Witchy Makeover

It looks like it straight out of a fairytale.

What do people love more than spooky Halloween decorations? Setting the vibe for the season by turning their homes into a permanent spooky-inspired theme, such as a witch house. 

TikToker @101houseattheend did just that and then some, and gave her kitchen a spooky makeover, as demonstrated in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I think the witch from the movie Gretel & Hansel would approve of this makeover, as the interior reminds me a little bit of her witch house, don't you agree? Although this TikToker went all the way to add a lot of charm to this makeover, you can also take an easier route. Keep in mind that if you rent your home, dark-color paints, such as black might be difficult to use, as these are rarely approved by landlords. However, you can still create this look by using contact paper. Yes, even on cabinets and countertops. The greatest aspect of contact paper is that it's affordable, versatile, and easy to use, as well as easy to remove. What adds character to this kitchen is the vintage-looking cupboard, which reminds me of my grandmother and her china sets. You can most certainly find cupboards at thrift shops, IKEA, or Target, and you can change the color to make it more fitting, for a witch-inspired kitchen. Next are these fun tiles and exposed brick-looking backsplash. Don't they look like the real thing? However, this option is less of a hassle and definitely more budget-friendly than investing in new flooring and an exposed brick wall. 

We think that this transition from a plain- to a rustic and witchy-looking kitchen was executed well. 

shutterstock_2031269402
Article

If You’re Into Natural, Boho Decor, You’re going to be Obsessed With How Woman Stores Necklaces

pulling up carpet
Article

NY Restoration Team Shows Us What Decades Of Carpeted Floor Looks Like

laundry room
Article

Video of What Comes Out Woman's Washer After Not Cleaning It For Five Years Is Unbelievable

office cabinet
Article

Woman Beautifully Transforms Her Office Cabinet For Only Five Dollars and We're Shook

compact minimalist Ikea kitchen
Article

Woman Shares Genius Ikea Hack to Try If You Lack Kitchen Space

purple paints
Article

Woman Shares How to Add a Rental Friendly Accent Wall to Her Bedroom

couch cushions
Article

Woman Cooks Up Genius Way to Keep Cushions from Slipping

shutterstock_1147328828
Article

Woman Makes Witchy Brooms Out Of Old Bouquets and They’re Gorgeous

Skeleton in a bathtub
Article

Taylor Swift Fans Will Love What Woman Did to Halloween Decoration

broken glass
Article

Jewish Couple Does Something Really Unique With the Broken Glass From Their Wedding

under-watered plant
Article

Here’s How You Can Tell the Difference Between Over Watering and Under Watering Plants

police car
Article

Girls Test If Police Enforce Crazy Law That Says You Can’t Sit On Porch Past 5pm

mouse house
Article

Woman Turns Accidental Hole in the Wall Into Best Feature

haunted houses
Article

This Haunted House Competition Is Going to Be Your New Favorite Tradition

shutterstock_266156705
Article

Girls Hit Up a Thrift Store to Buy Baby Dolls for Creepiest Halloween Decor Idea

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.