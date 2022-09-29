Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

Nothing feels better than learning about new life hacks to make life easier. And the simplest hacks sometimes don't cost a dime or need much effort, like this kitchen hack. But there is more!

Apparently, this is something you learn in your 30s, as TikToker @sidneyraz demonstrates in his video on how to stop a table from wobbling.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I had no idea! I guess with age does come wisdom. It makes sense to rotate the table as the issue could be uneven table legs or an uneven floor. Especially real wood floors tend to sometimes be uneven because they expand in humidity but also shrink when they are dry again. With that said, if you live in a climate that still has four seasons, know that during hotter months your floors will be uneven, and during colder months, they wouldn't cause any issues. Therefore your wobbly table might only be a seasonal thing. If it's not, there are other reasons and options as well. The table's legs might be loose or there is some other product malfunction, this could be fixed with some tightening of the screws. Depending on the table, some products need a professional to form an opinion about the wobbly-related issue.

If anything fails and you aren't patient enough for floors to be flat again, you could also get some wobble stopper wedges or leveling furniture pads.