Skip to main content

Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

Talk about a simple solution...

Nothing feels better than learning about new life hacks to make life easier. And the simplest hacks sometimes don't cost a dime or need much effort, like this kitchen hack. But there is more!

Apparently, this is something you learn in your 30s, as TikToker @sidneyraz demonstrates in his video on how to stop a table from wobbling.

WATCH THE VIDEO

I had no idea! I guess with age does come wisdom. It makes sense to rotate the table as the issue could be uneven table legs or an uneven floor. Especially real wood floors tend to sometimes be uneven because they expand in humidity but also shrink when they are dry again. With that said, if you live in a climate that still has four seasons, know that during hotter months your floors will be uneven, and during colder months, they wouldn't cause any issues. Therefore your wobbly table might only be a seasonal thing. If it's not, there are other reasons and options as well. The table's legs might be loose or there is some other product malfunction, this could be fixed with some tightening of the screws. Depending on the table, some products need a professional to form an opinion about the wobbly-related issue. 

If anything fails and you aren't patient enough for floors to be flat again, you could also get some wobble stopper wedges or leveling furniture pads.

painting mural
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

hot glue gun
Article

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

brick fireplace
Article

Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

window sill
Article

Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

Lemon tree
Article

Lemons Can Remove Highlighter

shutterstock_2148623317
Article

Woman Uses Paper Towel Roll To Create Beautiful Fall Decor

painting tiles
Article

Woman’s Hack for Peel and Stick Floor Tiles Is Essential

cleaning, hand
Article

This DIY Spray Will Keep Creepy Crawly Spiders Away

welcome mat
Article

This Welcome Mat Is a Little Less 'Inspirational' But A Whole Lot Of Funny

cool pumpkin
Article

Did You Know That You Can Carve Fake Pumpkins?

peacock chair
Article

Denver Woman Scores the Ultimate Boho Furniture Thanks to Some Dumpster Diving

mickey mouse
Article

Kiddo Collects All Disney Character Autographs and What She Does With Them Is Stunning

anthropologie mirror dupe
Article

Woman Turns Vintage Mirror Into Rainbow Art

clipboard art
Article

Forget Picture Frames…Make a Clipboard Gallery Wall Instead

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.