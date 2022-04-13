Skip to main content

Woman Dupes $399 Pottery Barn Painting With Supplies From the Dollar Store

And the best part? It's an easy hack too!

Instagram and TikTok have changed the way we do home décor. Getting to peek inside the homes of our favorite influencers can send us down a shopping rabbit hole. And once you reach the bottom, you'll soon discover that the prices for this chic and trendy items end up costing more than your monthly grocery bill.

But I'm going to let you in on a little secret: A lot of these folks probably get their super cool furniture and decorations gifted to them. Unless you are pulling in the views on the 'gram to score designer pieces, you're going to want to pay attention to this dupe. 

DIY enthusiast and TikToker Angel Nichole saw a painting she adored at Pottery Barn but it cost a pretty penny... $399 to be exact. So she did what any other craft queen would do: She duped it.

WATCH VIDEO HERE 

The pressed flowers in the original were recreated with dollar store florals. She hot glues them to a frame she just painted and then paints over the flowers for the monotone look. And that simply, she has a more personalized version of a higher end piece of art. 

Angel is sort of an expert at this and has made several dupes in her time on TikTok. We love that she's been able to find ways to make luxury items more accessible to herself and others, and can't wait to see what she comes up with next. 

