Woman Flips Destroyed $3.99 Goodwill Table Into a Masterpiece With Plastic Wrap

It’s like magic.

Furniture flipping should be a sport. When you think about it, it takes a lot of patience, dedication and sometimes using a little creativity to really be great at it; and it’s only when you master all of those, that you can become a pro.

TikTok DIYer and furniture flipper @diyanddesign_ is proving she has what it takes with this impressive flip of a $3.99 table from Goodwill. We would’ve never suspected the final outcome to look this good!

WATCH THE VIDEO

WOW. What a total transformation! She made it looks as though it came from a store - it looks so good! We had no idea plastic wrap can be a beneficial tool when furniture flipping! We love how she restored the top of the table to its original rich wood color and painted the body of the table white with black accents.

Her viewers were just as impressed. “Girl, stop. That's beautiful,” @xtin.rose wrote. “What an upgrade!!” another person commented. “So beautiful, great work,” @sherriwaters0 expressed. “Boy you had a hot mess for a little [bit]….turned out gorgeous,” @craftygammy hilariously commented.

We agree. She did a whole 180 degrees with this furniture flip!

