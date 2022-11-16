Woman Messing With Spam Callers Is Our New BFF

What if your home phone rang every day, all day, and it was just spam callers trying to sell you things?

It's a nightmare. But for one woman, that nightmare became a dream. And she decided to make the best of it by having fun with the people who were calling her—and it worked!

@notemonomore shared in the frustration with spam callers, saying, "I had a house phone for 1 week before I unplugged it. Idk how they all got my number so fast. My mom didn't even have it."

Others took a second to get the creator's very clever joke and sense of humor, "Took me the second time around to get it ☠️" @Rei.

@OnePunchNun agreed with us about just how funny this creator is. "Yup, you're definitely a fun person to hang out with."

The woman had a home phone, so she'd answer when it rang (which was often). But instead of hanging up on the spam callers like most people would do, she made up funny businesses and slogans for them. It was like she was playing along with the joke. Spam callers don't know what to make of someone who won't hang up on them, so they hang up on her instead!

It's pretty funny to think about how frustrated these guys must have been when they realized they weren't getting through—but also kind of amazing that this woman managed to make something terrible into something funny and memorable.

Let's all raise our glasses to @ladykiernan, who has found a way to turn one of life's most annoying experiences into a source of endless amusement for herself—and us!