Woman Scores Vintage Water Globe While Thrifting and Shares How It Works

The results are stunning.

Flowers can transform any space and make it more beautiful, especially when they’re fresh and added to a gorgeous vase with water. What makes flowers even better, is they’re an inexpensive way to decorate your home, all depending on how creative you get with the type of flowers, their colors and how well they’re kept.

This summer, we’ve seen an abundance of beautiful flower creations, but this one we recently came across from this TikTok thrifting content creator @thelittlevintagehouse is probably one of the best flower arrangements we’ve seen; it’s so creative!

In the quick video, she shows us how she took the five dollar thrifted water globe, and cut a variety of flowers down to a certain size to fit inside the globe, arranged the flowers and filled the globe with water. The final look is gorgeous!

She posted a follow-up video showing how the flowers lasted about a week. If you want to try this, she suggests not leaving the globe in a sunny spot and to add a teaspoon on vinegar to the water to potentially make them last longer.

We love how stunning this flower aquarium is. Would you try this?

