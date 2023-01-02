Woman Transforms an Ordinary Dining Table Into an Extraordinary Dining Table

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ah the classic orangey oak stained dining table, perhaps one of the cheapest items you can find for sale on Facebook Marketplace, at Goodwill, or even found sitting on the side of the road with a “FREE” sign plastered on it. We all have that one aunt in our family sporting one in their homes, and if you don’t… consider your family lineage lucky.

Straight out of the 80s, 90s, and the early 2000s, these old dining tables are necessarily valued by many. No matter what centerpieces , candle, table cloth, or dining chair you put around it, these tables will have a little bit of tacky charm to them.

One woman on TikTok posted the most inspirational video of hope for restoring a table of such characteristics, her client- the tables owner- got herself the most cool and far from orange transformative table once @prettylittleflips got done DIYing it.

Starting with some stripping liquid the woman first gets all the orangey-brown stain off the table and matching chairs. Once stripped she goes over everything with a sander to get a smooth texture and clean stain free finish. She paints the bottom of the table with black paint to add some shadowing dimension, and secures black seat cushions to the chairs.

This table flip is so flipping smart, bye-bye orange brown, hello sleek and inviting.

