This Woman Won’t Buy These 25 Things Anymore but Will Buy These Things Instead

I am rethinking my recent purchases now.

Living an eco-friendlier lifestyle can have many benefits. Not only for the environment but also for yourself and your wallet, as sustainable living choices just last longer. If you need some help in making the right decision when it comes to your next shopping trip, I have the perfect TikTok channel for you to check out. 

TikTok creator Kathryn Kellogg of @goingzerowaste_ shares 25 things she doesn't buy anymore and shows what she swapped them out for. 

You might think, "that's a lot!" But don't worry, Kathryn actually explains each swap in her other videos. However, here is a breakdown of what is happening in this video.

As you can see, instead of buying bottles - or cans - of sparkling water, she got herself a soda maker - which will last longer and cost less, as well as produces less waste in the long run. 

If you own a Swiffer, you will love this one. Instead of using Swiffer cloths, you can use reusable ones for a wet sweep - which you can wash - or you can use fuzzy socks for a dry one. Instead of dryer sheets, Kathryn uses dryer balls or air dries her laundry in the summer. 

If you use cotton pads to remove your makeup, you can use reusable cotton pads instead. When it comes to cleaning products, you can easily make your own with lemon juice, baking soda, white vinegar, and pure-Castile liquid soaps such as Dr. Bronner. If you love dry shampoo, here is a hack on how to make your own. When it comes to buying toilet paper, a bidet work so much better. As you can see, Kathryn has a greener alternative for everything from homemade vanilla extract to lunch boxes.

And lastly, she also got rid of her car but that option might not work for everyone.

