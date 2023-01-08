Woman’s “Uninfluencing” Project Challenges People to Give Up their Most Hoarded Collection: Coffee Mugs

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’ve ever been to the homes of friends and family, you’ve likely been exposed to their mug collections. There are plenty of reasons people like to collect and display coffee mugs: They can be used for drinking hot beverages, come in a wide range of colors and styles, and make great decorations.

But if your collection has grown out of control and taken over your entire kitchen countertop, then it might be time to do a little spring cleaning (well before spring)!

Folks in the comments were brutally honest about one brand in particular.

"Rae Dunn is a menace." @robbie scott

"Rae Dunn had you in their clutches." @taylorsmith8272

"Mugs I do need. Rae dunn I do not." @Mandolin Mariposa

And we honestly agree. Just because something's affordable does not mean it's needed or worth buying. Others had no problem keeping their mugs - at least when they had a specific purpose for them.

"Girl, I keep my holiday mugs in the holiday box because then it’s so fun to get them out each year." @Callie

In general, coffee mugs are just vessels for drinking coffee—but for some mug collectors, there is an emotional attachment that goes beyond mere utility.

While this may seem like a silly thing to collect, it’s a very common thing. Many people have collections of things they think are worth keeping but don’t need anymore. The trick is finding out what those things are and then letting go of them.

