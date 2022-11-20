Watch Man Make Gorgeous Bowl Out Of a Tree Stump

Tree stumps are the bane of everyone who has ever tried to grow a garden. They're unsightly, they take up space, they're annoying, and if you try to get rid of them by digging them up—well, let's just say that this is not a good idea. But there are ways around these problems!

If you have an old stump that won't die or go away, why not make something out of it? There are many creative ways to put those old tree stumps to use. One man, @wood.and.stone is known for his woodworking and wood turning videos repurposing old wood (like tree stumps).

His talent clearly speaks for itself in the video, but folks had to comment on his skill and ability. @austin said, "Beautiful. The piece. The editing. The music choice."

"Beautiful, I love anything made out of wood, all the different grains and knots." @wildgrankids8

Woodturning is a great option if you're looking for a fun new hobby. You can make gorgeous bowls and other pieces out of old tree stumps, and the process is surprisingly simple.

First, you'll need some tools: A lathe will help to keep your workpiece spinning as it's shaped. (A drill press can work in its place.) A chuck (which holds the piece) and bowl gouge (a curved blade used for shaping) are also essential.

If you don't have access to a lathe, you can still make bowls out of trees. It won't be as easy, but it's still possible—and the result will look just as good. Check out some basic woodcarving guides and begin your next favorite hobby.