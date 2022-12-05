Man Makes a Stove-Top Cooker Out of a Log of Wood

In today’s world, everything is a matter of convenience. We have fast food restaurants for those nights when you don’t feel like cooking, online shopping in the palm of your hands and even groceries can now be delivered to your home when you don’t have time to run to the grocery store. But, because everything we want or need is easily accessible to us, we sometimes forget that back in the days of our parents and grandparents, none of these were options and they practically had to do everything on their own.

So it makes so much sense how TikTok content creator @1lfirestone was amazed by this video of a man going back to the basics to prepare his meal and used a log of wood to cook everything. Honestly, we’re just as shook!

How cool is this?! I mean, majority of us are aware of the old adage “nothing new under the sun,” but ever so often, when these older tips, tricks and methods show up on our social media timelines, we are often times blown away by the sheer amazingness behind them. Such is the case here.

Taking a log of wood and drilling one big hole on the side and another big hole on the top of the wood, the man then inserts what appears to be moss into the top hole and proceeds to light a fire into the side hole of the log before using an iron skillet to cook his steaks and shrimp.

Ummm, I am impressed and understandably, so are the rest of the folks watching the video.

If you want to try this yourself, be sure to adapt this handy tip from fellow TikToker @raindropssilvercl who shared in the comment section, “When your done cooking pour water in, put out fire, save for next meal, restart with dry leaves and twigs.”

How many of you would try this?

