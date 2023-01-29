Couple Renovates 90s Blue Tiled Shower With Wood

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Wehnit comes to renovating a bathroom theres typical styles people tend to follow. Painting the walls an attractive color usually cool and inviting with a muted tone or wild and exciting with a funky wall paper or bright color. Vanities are upgraded with porcelain white sinks. Tiles are laid with the most popular choices being hex penny tiles, or large square tiles.

The most fun and transformative part of bathroom remodels are shower and tub upgrades. While we typically see tile transformations or porcelain inserts. One TikToker and bathroom remodeler @westernjess took her shower remodel to a whole new level and used a material we have yet to see in a shower before; wood.

Her previously 90s blue tiled shower got flipped on its head and transformed. The woman's tun was a blank white shower tub combo, fixed with a chrome faucet that is from the same era as the baby blue square tiles. The tub has a soap dish built in and an oddly placed towel rack on the end.

The woman wrapped the entire inside of the shower with gorgeous wood, a dark walnut color. It seems to have a membrane under the wood for waterproofing. In the center of the wooden shower wall the woman created a fun tile insert to hold soap bottles. It's a cute green, black and white diamond and triangle pattern.

We love the western country look this shower gives off!

