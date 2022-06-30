Skip to main content

Watch How This Man Takes Leftover Wood and Makes The Cutest Plant Stool

Plant parents will love this!

Have you ever walked into a bohemian-chic plant boutique or a modern department store and instantly became drawn to the cute and trendy plant décor, only to look at the price tag and quickly change your mind about it?

Well you’re not alone if that has ever happened to you. Rather than pay the expensive price, many people consider doing a DIY to recreate the décor they’re looking for, all while staying within their budget. And while this scenario may not be the case with furniture maker @montehandmade_uk, he thankfully provided a quick DIY for us plant parents who sometimes struggle with finding both cute and reasonably priced plant décor for our plants. And, as seen in the video below, this plant stool doesn’t only fit the budget, but also fits any aesthetic!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This plant stool is so cute and will look just as great sitting on your bathroom countertop as it would sitting in the corner of your living room or in your bedroom! We love that it’s made with real wood, too. All he did was take a leftover slab of wood, cut it in half and with one of the half pieces, he cut that small slab into four pieces to create the legs for the stool. After assembling the stool, he sanded it down and painted it with a medium oak finish and used a clear wax on top of the paint. Afterwards, he simply sat the stool in the corner of his room and sat a beautiful plant on top.

Similar plant stools can easily cost around $100 depending on where you go, but we love how he not only made it affordable, but also found a way to repurpose the leftover wood! 

Summer table
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Beautifully Set The Table For the Summer Season

3 hours ago
Mopping the floor
Article

This Cleaning Hack For Mopping Floors is Genius

4 hours ago
Lemons in vase
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Summer Floral Arrangement Using Lemon Slices

6 hours ago
Wildflowers
Article

Woman Uses Wildflowers and Tissue Paper to Create Beautiful Candle Holders

7 hours ago
Cara Pillar Vase
Article

Woman Creates Trendy Modern Vase Using Clay and Spray Paint and It's So Beautiful

8 hours ago
Kitchen backsplash
Article

These Modern Peel and Stick Tiles Are The Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Backsplash

Jun 29, 2022
Black accent wall
Article

Woman Shows Us Multiple Ways to Style Black Paint In Our Homes and We're in Love

Jun 29, 2022
Table centerpiece
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us How Dollar Tree Candle Holders Doubles As Beautiful Bridal Shower Decor

Jun 29, 2022
shutterstock_1701298243
Article

Man Figures Out How to Make Plants Talk and It’s Mind-Blowing

Jun 29, 2022
Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodle to Create July 4th Decor

Jun 29, 2022
Old windows
Article

Creative Uses Spray Paint to Transform Old Windows Into The Cutest Vintage-Styled Mirrors

Jun 29, 2022
Wedding bouquet
Article

This Woman Shares The Best Way to Hold Onto Your Wedding Bouquet Forever

Jun 29, 2022
Pink rose with light in a balloon
Article

Woman Inserts Flowers Into Balloon to Create Perfect Table Center Pieces For Weddings and We're In Love

Jun 28, 2022
Dirty carpet
Article

Woman Deep Cleans Berber Carpet With Just a Mop

Jun 28, 2022
Chips and guacamole candle
Article

Candle Artist Makes This Nacho Candle Look Unbelievably Real

Jun 28, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.