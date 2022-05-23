Skip to main content

Woman Gives Fool-Proof Instructions to Restore Any Wood Furniture

Any level of DIYer can do this

We love a good furniture find. Obviously finding a great, high quality piece of furniture that we’re able to get for a steal of a deal paying little to sometimes nothing at all is a thrifter’s dream! However, finding an inexpensive, perfect piece of furniture that requires no additional restoration, is rare. In situations like this, we also love a good ole’ DIY!

TikTok user @willowstreet_restores, whose account is full of how-to and restoration videos, shows us exactly how she took an old, thrifted oak wood table full of scratch marks and stains and made it look brand new. Not only is it cheap, but it’s so easy to do!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Wow! Using Howard Restore products, an old t-shirt and some steel wool, she was able to completely transform the beautiful oak table and make it look new all over again. She began adding Howard Restor-A-Finish to the piece of steel wool to apply it to the table. She then adds a generous amount of Howard Feed-N-Wax to a rag and begins to use it on the table, letting it sit for 30 minuets before applying additional buffing with the product. The comment section was full of praises from viewers. “Wow. I mean. Even before the touch ups the change was dramatic,” one follower commented. “It turned out beautiful! So glad you didn't paint it,” another viewer commented. “Excellent restoration,” another one of her viewers pointed out.

We’re still in shock with how easy it was for her to restore the table and make it look so new. Now we won’t be so quick to pass on those beautiful and heavily-used wood furniture pieces at the thrift store!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Bathroom Organization
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom With These Genius Amazon Organization Finds

3 hours ago
Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

4 hours ago
Viral TikTok
Article

Woman Somehow Gets Stuck In the Dryer and We’re Sorry But We Can’t Help Laughing

5 hours ago
Tomato Vine
Article

Gardener Shares How to Grow Tomatoes Upside Down and We're Obsessed

6 hours ago
Husband Imitates His Wife
Article

Husband Hilariously Imitates How Wife Acts Before The Cleaners Come and Nails It

7 hours ago
Layered Necklaces
Article

Woman Shares the Best Necklace Layering Hack We Didn't Know We Needed

8 hours ago
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

9 hours ago
Marble Flooring
Article

DIY Aficionado Transforms Bathroom With Renter-Friendly Marble Tile

May 22, 2022
Aloe Vera
Article

Gardener Shares Brilliant Tool That Makes Aloe Vera Cutting So Easy And We're Impressed

May 21, 2022
Video Game Controller
Article

Mom Adds Secret Gaming Area To Daughter’s New Bedroom and Gamers Everywhere Are Jealous

May 20, 2022
Cherry blossoms
Article

Woman’s DIYs Dreamy Floral Chandelier Anyone Can Recreate From Dollar Store Supplies

May 20, 2022
Bathroom
Article

This Simple and Hilarious Decor Piece Is Trending on TikTok...And Everyone Wants It

May 20, 2022
washing machine
Article

Natural House Cleaner Shows Us Why We Need to Clean Our Washers

May 20, 2022
Storage bins
Article

These $25 Storage Bins Take The Guesswork Out of Home Organization

May 20, 2022
Woman cleaning
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Millennial Cleaning Playlist

May 19, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.