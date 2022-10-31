Woman Makes Intricate Wall Design Using Wooden ‘Buttons’

While some wall makeovers call for a simple painted accent wall, there are other content creators that appreciate a simple, yet effective, wall refresh by using wallpaper. Then, there are also other creative individuals who opt to use giant paper mâché letters to make a beautiful statement wall. While we love all of these different approaches to creating an accent wall, this statement wall from TikTok furniture flipping and DIY duo, @cameronandsadie is a personal favorite.

This is our first time witnessing someone use buttons — yes, actual buttons — to create an accent wall and we’re in love with the how it’s turning out!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To begin this DIY accent wall, Sadie drew an arch on the wall over the toilet in the bathroom before spending several hours doing the very tedious work of gluing the tiny wooden beads onto the wall. To complete this project, she ordered more beads and while she could’ve stopped there and kept the neutral-colored wooden beads because it was simply beautiful as is, she opted to painted the entire wall with the color ”Muted Sage” by BEHR and much like their followers and viewers in the comment section, we’re in love with the wall even more!

