Skip to main content

This Cleaning Hack Will Make Your Wooden Cutting Boards Look Brand New

So simple, yet so effective!

When it comes to cooking, the options on which cutting board to use are endless and the opinions are split. Some people say silicone cutting boards are better and last longer, others say wooden cutting boards are the way to go. When it comes to wooden cutting boards, you have to keep in mind that these are porous and also need deep cleaning.

However, if you just want to clean, deodorize, and hydrate your wooden cutting board and make it look new again, TikTik creator Nadia Aidi of @foodmymuse shows us in her video how this can be accomplished.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Pretty simple cleaning hack, especially since most people already have those items in their pantry. 

What is needed here are coarse sea salt, a lemon, and food-grade mineral oil. First, you cover the board in coarse sea salt - a generous amount as Nadia suggests in her video - and then rub it into the board with half a lemon. The acidity of the lemon and the abrasive agents of the salt crystal help remove grime while deodorizing the board. 

However, keep in mind that this method only cleans and deodorizes the board, especially after chopping garlic on it, but it doesn't sanitize it. So if you have been cutting a lot of raw meat on your wooden board, you need to give it a bleach bath that contains a solution of 1 tablespoon of chlorine bleach and 1 gallon of warm water. This will get rid of all the bacteria found in raw meat, however, it is recommended to use non-porous chopping boards, such as silicone instead, to cut meat and fish.

The final steps after the lemon and salt rub include rinsing it off with soap and water, patting it dry with some paper towels, and coating it in some mineral oil to hydrate it. Now your wooden board should look like new. 

dried florals
Article

Add A Touch Of Fall With These Lovely Dried Floral Pumpkins

little boy walking with flowers
Article

Arizona Mom Makes Nature Walks More Fun With These Duct Tape Bracelets

stovetop potpourri
Article

Want To Make Your House Smell Like Fall? Try This Stovetop Potpourri

Yankee candles in a jar
Article

Do Not Throw Away Your Pretty Candle Jar Just Because the Wax Ran Out

shutterstock_1896245674
Article

Corner Gets Glamorous Makeover That’s Also Functional

greeting card
Article

Husband Turns Stack of Wedding Cards Into Meaningful Gift For Their Paper Anniversary

built in banquette
Article

Mom Makes Dining Room Extra Functional With a Handmade Banquette

building on addition
Article

Couple Adds Extra Space Onto Their Addition For Sweetest Reason

baby on blanket
Article

Woman Washes Baby Blankie For First Time In 10 Years and it’s Like Watching a Slow Motion Horror Show

Wedding Reception
Article

Couple Concocts Perfect Way to Keep Guests’ Phones Out of Their Hands On Their Wedding Day

shoe rack
Article

Mom “Accidentally” Gives Daughter’s Shoe Rack a Gorgeous Glow Up

redoing foyer
Article

Woman Gives Foyer an Upgrade That Completely Changes the Room

shutterstock_1821588962
Article

Apparently, We’ve Been “Deodorizing” Our Homes All Wrong

older house
Article

This Overgrown Hill Is Hiding a Secret

Antique bathroom
Article

Check out This Cool Skull Inspired Bathroom Renovation

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.