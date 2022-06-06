Skip to main content

People Are Impressed With This Woman's Brilliant Curtain Rod Hack Using Wooden Dowel Rods

So cheap and so cute!

For many people, redecorating their home is a fun and sometimes meditative activity. Even if it’s creating the slightest change in your home, such as painting your bedroom wall a vibrant, bold color or switching out your bathroom tile, those subtle changes can make a big difference in the appearance of your home and improve your mood.

The not-so-fun thing about switching up your home’s look- it can get expensive; that is, if you don’t have good DIY. Thankfully, Morgan, creator of the TikTok DIY account @lifeonwillowcreek, recently uploaded a video showing us how she instantly added a little boho flare to her living room doing this simple curtain rod hack.

WATCH THE VIDEO

We how inexpensive and easy it was for her to do this! And the final outcome is so cute! We never would’ve thought to use wooden dowel rods as curtain rods but after seeing this video, we love it!

People in the comment section had mixed reviews, with some people commenting they love the idea, while others expressed that the DIY looked cheap. Morgan responded to the hateful comments writing “I'm going to say this again...if you don't like something don't do it in YOUR home. I share project ideas and am not forcing you to do them,” she wrote. “I'd never come into your home and be disrespectful so don't come into mine with that energy. I share out of the kindness of my heart.

We have to agree. And thankfully, many more people in the comments appreciate the ease and uniqueness of this DIY

Floral ladder
Article

Bride-to-Be Transforms Old Ladder Into a Gorgeous Seating Chart and TikTok is Obsessed

1 hour ago
Lavender
Article

Woman Shares Genius Plant Hack to Repel Ticks and Mosquitoes

Jun 3, 2022
Wireless Doorbell
Article

Mom Shares $15 Hack That Helps Create A Calmer Home and Gets Her Kids Attention

Jun 3, 2022
Funny husband and wife TikTok
Article

Wife ‘Plants’ Empty Box At Top of Steps To See When Husband Will Notice

Jun 2, 2022
Outdoor kitchen
Article

This Couple Built The Most Dreamy Outdoor Kitchen

Jun 2, 2022
Refrigerator Drawer
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Use Our Fridge Drawers the Correct Way

Jun 2, 2022
Bird feeder
Article

Upcycle Toilet Paper Rolls Into The Cutest Bird Feeders With This Easy DIY

Jun 2, 2022
Plants
Article

Woman Converts Woven Basket Into The Most Adorable Planter

Jun 2, 2022
West Natural Cane Bar
Article

Woman Dupes $2,000 Crate & Barrel Cabinet With Thrift Store Find

Jun 2, 2022
Freezer
Article

Mom Comes Up With Brilliant Way to Keep Track of Frozen Foods In Deep Freezer

Jun 2, 2022
Kiddie Pool
Article

Mom Has Genius Trick For Warming Up a Kiddie Pool Fast

Jun 1, 2022
DIY hanging plant
Article

Make This Easy DIY Hanging Plant Holder With Some Sticks and Glue (Literally)

Jun 1, 2022
Living Room
Article

Woman Claims a Dishwasher Tab and a Pot Lid Got Rid of Her Couch Stains

Jun 1, 2022
Curly hair
Article

Woman Curls Hair Beautifully Using Only Socks

Jun 1, 2022
Breeze Blast Ultra Personal Fan
Article

This Wireless Portable Air Conditioner Is a Must Have for Summer

Jun 1, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.