Woman Replaces Wallpaper With “Wooden Fretwork” and to Say We’re Obsessed Is an Understatement

Immediately need this somewhere in my home.

If you’re looking for a way give a wall in your home a chic way to stand out on its own and rather not use wallpaper to do the job, may we suggest painting it black? Or if you want something a bit more, why not try using fretwork to really make the wall “pop?”

That’s exactly what TikTok user @realitydaydream did to her wall and we must say, this is one of the best wall makeovers we’ve ever seen!

After deciding that her living room needed more warmth, the DIYer came up with the idea to use walnut wooden fretwork to do the job and honestly, it did not disappoint! The fretwork design originally came unfinished but she opted to do a quick dipping method in mineral oil and allowed them to hang dry. Using a pin nail and a laser level, she was able to complete the task of hanging the pieces on the wall of her fireplace mantel, cutting some of the pieces to perfectly fit around the edges and corners.

How gorgeous is this wall? The wooden fretwork stands out on its own, however, against the black wall, the wall easily becomes the statement wall with how beautiful it is.

We love how this DIY didn’t disappoint!

Perhaps, this will be our next DIY project…

