Skip to main content

Man Demonstrates How to Keep Worms In Your Kitchen and Why You Should Do It

Those little guys do the work!

It’s not every day where you hear someone plea to keep annoying insects in your home. We’re usually trying our best to get rid of them, whether we’re buying store bought chemicals to get rid of them or are whipping up our own concoctions.

While it’s necessary to get rid of most pests in your home, it’s extremely worth it keep worms around, at least according to TikTok user @simonakeroydgardener. After hearing what he says about keeping worms around in the kitchen, we’re convinced we need to buy worms ASAP!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So you might be wondering the reason why you want to keep the tiny wiggly worms around? Simply put, those cute little creatures are a major factor that contributes to converting your kitchen scraps into compost. To do this, you need two containers that you world stick on top of one another an allow the worms to live in the top container (in which you will also drill in holes to allow for proper air flow). Continuing to work in the top container, you’d add a base of shredded paper and a layer of organic matter for worms to make their home, before you add your composting worms. Next, you’ll simply add your kitchen scraps into the bucket and allow the composting worms to do their job.

In the bottom bucket, you’ll add bricks to improve air circulation for the worms’ home in the top container. All you have to do after you establish your “wormery” is place it in a a dark cabinet in the kitchen and after a while, your kitchen scraps will eventually turn into a lovely compost that you can use in your garden!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

restoring furniture
Article

This Woman’s Old Cabinet Restoration Is the Stuff of DIY Dreams

shutterstock_121362943
Article

Here's The Trick for Washing Your Dishes Without Any Scrubbing!

brick fireplace
Article

Women Hear Strange Noises Coming From the Fireplace and Are Shocked to Learn What’s Stuck in There

onions background
Article

Woman Uses Onion Skins to Create the Perfect Dye for Her Fall Sweater

shutterstock_1153916536
Article

Apparently Toothpaste Can Completely Transform Your Scoffed Shoes

shutterstock_698325853
Article

Watch This Woman Give Her Staircase a Retro Vibe and It Will Take You Back To the 60s

orbeez
Article

Is This DIY Orbeez Candle Cute and Weird or Just…Weird?

Decal
Article

Husband Meticulously Places Mushroom Decals to Make It Look Like Wallpaper and It Looks Awesome

home surveillance camera
Article

Family Hooks Up Vocal Warning On Camera and It Might Have Saved Them From Tragedy

annoyed couple
Article

Relatable Couple Shows Off How You Can Be Mad at Your Partner But Still Help Around the House

Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas

soapy water
Article

Apparently Washing Your Cabinets With Dawn Dish Soap Is Super Effective

Pantry
Article

This DIY Pantry Remodel Is Serious Goals

saffron stems
Article

You Can Grow Your Own Saffron Spice

rotten pumpkin
Article

Before You Toss Your Pumpkins in the Trash Try This Garden Hack

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.