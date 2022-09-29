Skip to main content

Woman Weaves Gorgeous Headboard for Loft Bedroom and It’s So Simple to DIY

What a cool way to add texture to your decor.

The great aspect about shopping for furniture at IKEA is you can customize them to your needs, as they are pretty versatile. You can also use them in completely different ways than what they were intended for, such as this IKEA chopping board

You could also turn a simple bookcase into so much more. As TikTok creator @misslizdidit demonstrates in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

Looks pretty good! Could have fooled me that this was really created with only an IKEA bookshelf - the Ivar bookshelf to be exact - and some cotton webbing. Impressive! The material that was used for a queen-size bed was the 20 by 70 size side of the Ivar bookshelf, some cotton webbing in the color natural, and a staple gun. The only challenge might be the weaving part if you haven't woven anything prior, but it is not difficult at all. It's similar to braiding, except you would only use two parts, not three. First, you attach the cotton webbing horizontally with staples and then weave another layer of cotton webbing vertically and secure them on the back with staples as well. That's all. Liz then screwed the headboard directly above her bed, into the beadboard.

Such a great way of creating a DIY headboard!

lamp shade
Article

Watch Plastic Soda Bottles Be Transformed Into a Chic Lamp

funny fail
Article

First Time Home Owner Fail Equals Hilarious Video

pottery making
Article

Man Falls Down Insane “Pottery” Rabbit Hole

shutterstock_1154853643
Article

Watch Woman Fake a Gold Frame On a Mirror

succulent propagation
Article

Watch This Incredible Succulent Propagation Process

fall decor
Article

Wife Gives Husband Sticker Shock Heart-Failure Over Cost Of Fall Decor Haul

old paintings
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Painting a Vampire-Inspired Makeover

fall ready
Article

Don’t Forget These Simple But Essential Things to Get Your Home Ready For Fall

picture frame
Article

Woman Saves Space By Making Cabinet Picture Frames

painting mural
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Way to Paint a Mural You Can Easily Remove

hot glue gun
Article

Here’s How to Make Spooky Hot Glue Cobwebs

ancient toaster
Article

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

brick fireplace
Article

Utah Couple Make Exciting Discovery Beneath Walls During Renovation

window sill
Article

Reduce Heat Loss In Your Home Up to 50% With These Simple Hacks

Wood Table
Article

Apparently, If You Have a Wobbly Table, All You Need to Do Is This

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.