Woman Weaves Gorgeous Headboard for Loft Bedroom and It’s So Simple to DIY

The great aspect about shopping for furniture at IKEA is you can customize them to your needs, as they are pretty versatile. You can also use them in completely different ways than what they were intended for, such as this IKEA chopping board.

You could also turn a simple bookcase into so much more. As TikTok creator @misslizdidit demonstrates in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Looks pretty good! Could have fooled me that this was really created with only an IKEA bookshelf - the Ivar bookshelf to be exact - and some cotton webbing. Impressive! The material that was used for a queen-size bed was the 20 by 70 size side of the Ivar bookshelf, some cotton webbing in the color natural, and a staple gun. The only challenge might be the weaving part if you haven't woven anything prior, but it is not difficult at all. It's similar to braiding, except you would only use two parts, not three. First, you attach the cotton webbing horizontally with staples and then weave another layer of cotton webbing vertically and secure them on the back with staples as well. That's all. Liz then screwed the headboard directly above her bed, into the beadboard.

Such a great way of creating a DIY headboard!