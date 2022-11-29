Skip to main content
Woman Wraps Door Like a Gift and It Looks So Festive

We love this simple but impactful decoration.

The holidays are a time to gather with friends and family, and sometimes it's hard to come up with festive decorations that aren't too over the top. One woman shared a clever way to turn her front door into a gift for the holidays — with just some fabric and a bow.

As much as people liked this idea, they were more concerned about the front door postal slot being accessible to the postal service.

"I have done this but made it a half door instead, and it goes through the top of letter box so the postman can still deliver; their job is hard enough as it is." @Lesley Fullbrook

"The postman genuinely struggles as they don’t want to stretch or tear the bow." @LC_Capricorn

If you're not worried about the postal services near you, maybe because you have a letterbox instead of a slot, you should totally try this out.

Plenty of people were still more than excited to try this out for their home decorations.

"Yes girl!!! Love this. Fabric ordered." @AmberJay96

"I've just ordered some tulle to do mine, purple and silver this year. I got quoted $120 quid, cost of living and all that. Looks fab." @Barnsleylass

This DIY door décor turns your doorway into a festive welcome. It's a super easy DIY project that adds some holiday cheer to your home and gets the kids involved in decorating, too.

To get started here's all you need:

  • Fabric in your favorite festive shade
  • Zip ties
  • Hot glue
  • Crafty ability and patience
