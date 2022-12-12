This Is Your Official Sign to Get Out to the Garden and Wrap Those Trees

Winter came in fast this year, it feels like just yesterday we were wearing tank tops, plucking fresh flowers from the garden, and sipping wine out on our back patios. All of a sudden panic has set in as we desperately rummage through the bins in the storage shed looking for our winter coats and wool socks because fall lasted for a second and it's now snowing.

Every home gardener knows the end of summer is a great time to get tree saplings in the ground, they favor the weather and are typically on discount to purchase. With fall being so short this year it's been a whirlwind trying to get the garden tucked in for the winter months, and those baby saplings that were freshly planted need attention before going dormant for a few months.

Fellow Gardner @littlefloragarden posted to TikTok a video showing how she protects her trees through winter and the importance of doing so.

Using an inexpensive tree wrap from a local nursery the woman wraps the tree from the base of the tree trunk all the way up to where the branches start to form, and securely fastens the tape making a sung jacket fit around the tree.

The woman says the main reason she does this is not only to protect against the cold but to protect the vulnerable trunk from being scolded from the light reflection off the snow. The woman mentions if the light reflection scolds the tree trunk bad enough it can cause bark splitting, which in turn makes the tree vulnerable to disease.

As the woman says, spend the $4 to $5 on wrap and keep your freshly planted trees safe through winter!

