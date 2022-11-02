Skip to main content

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

It looks super cute!

Christmas brings about a lot of great things, including the most wonderful of all - presents! We love coming up with DIYs to make and share with our friends and loved ones, or just heading to the local big box store and testing our knowledge of our favorite people and making sure that we get them something that they absolutely love.

But sometimes what is even harder than finding that great gift is wrapping it - especially if it's got a bit of an odd shape. Luckily we’ve got a simple and easy hack to help you with wrapping round or cylindrical shaped objects and it is all thanks to TikTok channel MakeLifeSimpler!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, let’s say you’re faced with the bane of all Christmas presents - having to wrap a cylindrical object. Maybe it's that super cute candle that you’re gifting to your mom or best friend, but its shape is making it… really darn hard to wrap.

Well, there’s one simple trick that will make it just about the easiest thing ever. Ready to hear about it? Measure out your wrapping paper to wrap around the candle itself, cut it, then start cutting tiny slits in the top and bottom sides! Keep them fairly small, about half an inch apart, but do that the whole way so that it looks like a fringe.

After that, wrap your cylindrical object and, one by one, fold down each of the tiny tabs. They should overlap perfectly, allowing you to literally wrap the entire thing perfectly! At that point all you have to do is add a small strip of tape to hold down all the tabs on the bottom on the top and voila - perfectly wrapped candle, or another strange shape, without driving you to pull your hair out!


