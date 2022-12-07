Elevate All Gift Wrap With This Simple “Trick”

It’s gift giving season and if you have already started your Christmas shopping then you have majority of the work done. The only thing that’s left to wrap up your Christmas shopping tasks (pun absolutely intended) is to get your wrapping paper. However, if you’re choosing to take a more sustainable route this season and are reusing brown paper shopping bags to wrap your gifts then you may want to look into a few options to upgrade the plain sustainable wrapping paper.

While we applaud those of you who are opting to have a more sustainable Christmas and are reusing paper bags, we know it may not be the most exciting option, but thankfully we found a video from TikToker @makelifesimpler_ that shows us a simple trick to quickly and easily elevate our DIY wrapping paper with this simple trick.

There’s a reason why this viral video already has over 19 million views — this trick is so simple that anyone can do it! All you need to so is place a strip of tape length-wise onto the front of your wrapping paper. Next, remove the strip and you’ll see that it still left the sticky residue behind. Simply use a decorated ribbon such as green, red or any other Christmas color to create a design similar to how she did in the video.

So simple, pretty and easy takes your plain wrapping paper to the next level!

