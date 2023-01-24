Woman DIYs Adorable Wreath Alternative That Looks Great Anywhere In the House

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the best things about having a staple decorative piece in your home is that it can be used to style your home no matter the season and can elevate any space in your home with its’ simple beauty.

One TikTok content creator who knows all about this, is TikTok content creator @interiorbyela_. She created a beautiful black wreath that can easily be used to style any space in her home home no matter the occasion!

To make this simple, yet stunning DIY wreath, she added wire to the middle of a wired loop and used hot glue to attach wooden beads to the added wire line. Afterwards, she simply spray painted the entire DIY project black, allowed it to dry and added beautiful and simple green and white florals to the project before hanging it in an are in her home that already had other décor pieces that complemented this DIY piece nicely.

As expected, many of her followers and viewers of the video took to the comment section and shared their love and admiration of this customizable DIY wreath.

It’s both simple and stunning!

